2 BSF personnel die of COVID-19; 41 news cases reported

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 07 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 15:31 ist
Representative image/iStock

Two Border Security Force personnel have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection while the force has reported 41 new cases of infection, a senior official said on Thursday.

The total number of infections or active cases in the 2.5 lakh personnel strong force now stand at 193 now. Two jawans have recovered.

These are the first cases of death in the BSF due to coronavirus infection and the second among paramilitary forces after a 55-year-old sub-inspector of the CRPF had succumbed to the disease last month.

