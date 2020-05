2 BSF personnel who were injured in terror attack near Srinagar succumbed to their injuries, news agency ANI reported.

#UPDATE Both injured troopers succumbed to injuries. Reports received that two weapons also been lifted. Details to follow: Border Security Force (BSF) https://t.co/d21CHbA9rj — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Terrorists attacked a Border Security Force (BSF) party at Pandach, Srinagar.

