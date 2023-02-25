2-day chintan shivir on drugs quality regulations and enforcement begins in Hyderabad on February 26

A two-day "chintan shivir" will be organised in Hyderabad from Sunday with the aim to build trust and confidence in the quality of Indian drugs, cosmetics and medical devices in domestic and export markets.

Organised by the Union Health Ministry in collaboration with the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the meet holds significance against the backdrop of questions being raised about India-made drugs following instances of Global Pharma Healthcare recalling entire lots of eye drop linked to vision loss in the US and cough syrups made in the country being linked to children deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan.

The chintan shivir on "Drugs: Quality Regulations and Enforcement" will be held on February 26 and 27 at Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad.

The objective of the two-day chintan shivir is to review processes and implementation of policies and programmes related to drugs quality and enforcement in the country.

The meeting will also recommend ways and means for facilitating ease of doing business by reviewing predictability, transparency and compliance to Indian drug standards, regulatory capacities across states.

Participants will also discuss global best practices, introduction of newer interventions such as digital tools, clinical trial standards and in-turn give an impetus to creating a multi-stakeholder approach for benefit of common citizens.

As part of the chintan shivir, five sessions on several aspects have been planned which include building trust and confidence on quality of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices in domestic and export markets and effective enforcement at the field level.

Other sessions would be Indian pharmacopeia and adherence to its standards, a unified IT intervention for all regulatory activities and capacity building of state and national regulators.

The conference will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, industry fora, startups, academia, etc., along with interactive sessions with the stakeholders.