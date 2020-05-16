2 Delhi Police officers test COVID-19 positive

An assistant commissioner of police and a station house officer have tested positive for coronavirus in southeast Delhi, officials said on Saturday.
Seventeen policemen who were in contact with the ACP and the SHO have been quarantined, a senior police officer said, adding that further contact tracing is underway.
Nearly 180 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus so far, of them 78 have recovered.
