2 Delhi Police officers test COVID-19 positive

2 Delhi Police officers test COVID-19 positive

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 23:05 ist
PTI/File photo

An assistant commissioner of police and a station house officer have tested positive for coronavirus in southeast Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Seventeen policemen who were in contact with the ACP and the SHO have been quarantined, a senior police officer said, adding that further contact tracing is underway.

Nearly 180 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus so far, of them 78 have recovered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Delhi Police
COVID-19

What's Brewing

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 