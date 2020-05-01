2 fresh COVID-19 deaths, 60 cases reported in AP

2 fresh COVID-19 deaths, 60 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
PTI,
  • May 01 2020, 13:13 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 13:13 ist
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) worker sprays disinfectant outside Pragathi Bhavan during the nationwide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

After a gap of about a week, Andhra Pradesh reported two COVID-19 deaths while 60 others tested positive for the contagion in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the state government said.

With this, the toll due to the disease has risen to 33 and aggregate of the positive cases to 1,463, a bulletin said. Of the fresh fatalities, Kurnool and SPS Nellore District accounted for one death each.

Eighty-two people were discharged after recovery, taking the total to 403. Two red zone districts Kurnool and Guntur registered 25 and 19 new cases respectively during the period, the bulletin said. 

