2 held for killing man in J&K's Kathua

2 held for killing man in J&K's Kathua, search on for third accused

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 18 2020, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 18:47 ist
Representative image. Credits: File Photo

Two people were arrested while the search is on for the third accused as police on Saturday claimed to have solved the recent murder of a 30-year-old man in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Badala village, was allegedly murdered by some people at Chack Drab Khan village last week.

Taking cognizance of the incident, police registered a case and stated investigations which led to the arrest of Wali Mohammad alias Billi (65) and Mohammad Din alias Munna (25), both residents of Chack Drab Khan, a police spokesperson said.

While Wali Mohammad was arrested from Sahar Khad area on July 14, Mohammad Din was apprehended from Jarai area on Saturday morning.

The search is on to nab the duo's accomplice identified as Bhagga, who is absconding, the spokesperson said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Death
Arrest
Kathua

What's Brewing

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 