2 held for killing man in J&K's Kathua, search on for third accused

Two people were arrested while the search is on for the third accused as police on Saturday claimed to have solved the recent murder of a 30-year-old man in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Badala village, was allegedly murdered by some people at Chack Drab Khan village last week.

Taking cognizance of the incident, police registered a case and stated investigations which led to the arrest of Wali Mohammad alias Billi (65) and Mohammad Din alias Munna (25), both residents of Chack Drab Khan, a police spokesperson said.

While Wali Mohammad was arrested from Sahar Khad area on July 14, Mohammad Din was apprehended from Jarai area on Saturday morning.

The search is on to nab the duo's accomplice identified as Bhagga, who is absconding, the spokesperson said.