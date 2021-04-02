Assam: Police fire rubber bullets to stop EVM snatching

2 injured as police fires rubber bullets to prevent mob from snatching EVM in Assam

The incident took place at number 215 Raja Pukhuri LP School in Kalaigaon on Thursday night

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 02 2021, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 17:55 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Two persons were injured after police fired rubber bullets at a mob that attempted to snatch an EVM at a polling booth in Assam's Udalguri district, alleging rigging by BJP and its ally UPPL, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place at number 215 Raja Pukhuri LP School in Kalaigaon on Thursday night.

After the poll ended, an argument broke out between polling agents and officials over the signing of documents.

Read | Violence in Assam's Karimganj after EVM found in BJP candidate's car

Barring two polling agents, all others reached the venue late in the morning as a result of which, their signatures could not be collected. The presiding officer also did not take the signatures at the end of the polling, an official of the district administration said.

"Soon, a crowd of over 500 people gathered at the spot and attempted to snatch the EVM alleging rigging by BJP and UPPL members. A police team led by the district additional SP reached the spot. Failing to pacify the crowd, they fired rubber bullets to disperse the mob. Two persons sustained minor injuries," he said.

BPF candidate Durga Das Boro reached the spot and tried to pacify the crowd. Later, the police escorted the polling team to deposit the EVM at the strongroom.

Voting at Kalaigaon constituency took place in the second phase on Thursday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Elections

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

KKR desperate to turn fortunes post tough transition

KKR desperate to turn fortunes post tough transition

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

 