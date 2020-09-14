2 J&K officers suspended as stamp papers worth Rs 50 lakh go 'missing'

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday suspended two officers including a District Treasury Officer (DTO) in Rajouri, and ordered an inquiry into the missing stamp papers in the treasury, an official spokesman said.

The suspended officers are Rajouri DTO Choudhary Imran Mehmood and Cashier Arif Baigh, the spokesman said.

The suspension and inquiry follow an inspection of the district treasury, Rajouri, conducted on September 7 by the Deputy Commissioner of Stamps, Jammu to ascertain the stock of stamps available, he said.

The inspection report has revealed that the account of sale of stamp papers has not been maintained properly by the officials there, the spokesman said.

He said that as per the inspection report of the treasury, there was a shortfall of stamp papers worth Rs 50,99,019.

The mismanagement and dereliction of duty by the staff at treasury office Rajouri have resulted in a loss to the state exchequer, according to the report, the spokesman added.

He said taking cognisance of the matter, the Finance Department issued an order on Monday suspending Mehmood and Baigh with immediate effect and a regular departmental inquiry has also been initiated to bring all those responsible to the book.