2 Karnataka beaches among 8 recommended for 'Blue Flag' tag

Two Karnataka beaches - Kasarkod and Padubidri – are among the eight selected by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest to compete for the tag of a Blue Flag beach in an international competition next month.

The six other beaches are Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Daman and Diu, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden beach in Odisha and Radhanagar beach in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

“For the first time, eight beaches of India are recommended for the coveted international eco-label, the Blue flag certification. The recommendations are done by an independent national jury consisting of environmentalists and scientists,” the ministry said in a statement.

From an initial shortlist of 13 beaches (one per each coastal state with the exception of Karnataka), the national jury recommended eight for consideration of the international jury, which will decide in a meeting likely to be held in October, said a ministry spokesperson.

The Blue Flag is a certification given by the Foundation for Environmental Education to ensure that a set of stringent standards to clean up popular seaside destinations are followed. None of the Indian beaches carry this certification, while Spain has 578 such beaches.

Other countries with a large number of Blue Flag beaches are Turkey (436), Greece (395), Italy (342) and Portugal (299).

“Clean beaches are the testimony to the environment in the coastal area. Marine litter and oil spilling have caused disturbances to aquatic life. Several efforts are going on for sustainable development of coastal regions,” Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a statement.