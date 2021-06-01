2 killed, 6 injured as building collapses in Varanasi

2 killed, 6 injured after portion of two-storey building collapses in Varanasi

The families of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each

PTI
PTI, Varanasi,
  • Jun 01 2021, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 17:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two labourers were killed and six others injured after a portion of a two-storey building collapsed on Tuesday in the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi, where construction was going on, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma about the incident and assured all possible help.

Sharma, in a tweet, said the prime minister offered his condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and directed officials to provide proper medical care to all the injured.

Chief executive officer of the temple Sunil Verma said the families of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each and Rs 50,000 each to those injured. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Varanasi
Building Collapse

Related videos

What's Brewing

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

Taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca jab? All you must know

Taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca jab? All you must know

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

 