2 killed as wall collapses in Delhi's Keshavpuram

Two persons were killed in a second incident of wall collapse within the past 24 hours in the national capital within 24 hours, a police official said on Tuesday. The official said that the incident took place on Lawrence Road in North West Delhi's Keshavpuram.

The fire department got a call about the incident at around 11 pm on Monday night. "The boundary wall of a plot collapsed resulting in two persons getting injured. They were taken to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. In the hospital, doctors declared both of them as brought dead," a fire official said.

One of the dead was identified as Sumit Kumar, 42, a resident of Anand Parbat. Details of the second victim was not immediately available.

The fire official said that rescue operations were completed and no more persons were trapped. A scooter was totally damaged.

The Delhi Police is filing a case in this respect against the plot owner.

On Monday afternoon, two people died and four were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in South West Delhi's Satya Niketan area.

