2 killed as wall collapses in Delhi's Keshavpuram

2 killed as wall collapses in Delhi's Keshavpuram

The incident took place around 11 pm on Monday, hours after two were killed in a building collapse in the capital

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2022, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 09:47 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photos

Two persons were killed in a second incident of wall collapse within the past 24 hours in the national capital within 24 hours, a police official said on Tuesday. The official said that the incident took place on Lawrence Road in North West Delhi's Keshavpuram.

The fire department got a call about the incident at around 11 pm on Monday night. "The boundary wall of a plot collapsed resulting in two persons getting injured. They were taken to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. In the hospital, doctors declared both of them as brought dead," a fire official said.

Also Read — 2 dead, 3 rescued after building collapses in Delhi; FIR lodged

One of the dead was identified as Sumit Kumar, 42, a resident of Anand Parbat. Details of the second victim was not immediately available.

The fire official said that rescue operations were completed and no more persons were trapped. A scooter was totally damaged.

The Delhi Police is filing a case in this respect against the plot owner.

On Monday afternoon, two people died and four were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in South West Delhi's Satya Niketan area.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
New Delhi
wall collapse

Related videos

What's Brewing

Looking ahead: The future is 5G

Looking ahead: The future is 5G

DH Toon | Inflation gets students banging empty plates

DH Toon | Inflation gets students banging empty plates

K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive

K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive

People flock to Lalbagh, Cubbon Park as Covid curbs end

People flock to Lalbagh, Cubbon Park as Covid curbs end

India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving

India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving

Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king

Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king

 