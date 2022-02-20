2 killed by animals in Chandrapur could have been saved: Expert

Two human deaths within 24 hours last week in the complexes of Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station (CSTPS) and the Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) in the Chandrapur district of Vidarbha region has rattled the wildlife experts.

The two complexes are in the vicinity of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur, known for its tiger and leopard population.

While a tiger mauled Bhojraj Meshram, a contract worker at the CSTPS, a leopard killed Raj Bhadke, a teenager near the Durgapur gram-panchayat office.

Veteran wildlife expert Kishor Rithe, who is a member of the State Board for Wildlife, said both the deaths could have been avoided.

Rithe, who is the founder of Satpuda Foundation, which works in the Central Indian landscape, slapped the CSTPS and WCL for non-compliance. He said the issue was already discussed at length in the SBWL meeting held at Mumbai on December 5, 2018, and it was asked by WCL to make their area wildlife unfriendly by removing lantana camara and prosopis juliflora.

He said the then Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who hails from Chandrapur had gone to the extent saying that if WCL does not do it within time, the Forest department should do it. However, nothing much has been moved on this front.

The same issue was raised again in the SBWL on August 7, 2020, about the CTPS area as well as WCL area where Rithe personally pointed out that both these agencies must act on a war footing and remove the weed and shrubs and make the area under their possession wildlife unfriendly in a time-bound manner.

“But a section of officers in WCL and CTPS later pressurised the forest department to shift the tigers rather than making their own campus wildlife unfriendly. The problem is not going to solve on a permanent basis by just shifting a few tigers from this area. This will be a short term solution. But WCL and CTPS need to act upon a long term solution. These two human deaths could have been avoided if these agencies would have acted in a time-bound manner,” said Rithe in a press statement.

CTPS has more than 11,000 ha area under their possession and making such big area wildlife unfriendly is a herculean task, however, this is not impossible, if done systematically as per the experts' advice.

“The prosopis like species can be removed successfully only when you understand the other parameters. However, I have not heard of any such technical effort by the concerned two agencies,” said Kishor Rithe.

“So every time some unwanted incident happens, they just look at the forest department and district level forest officers simply talk about shifting tigers. This is not expected from responsible agencies like CTPS and WCL. They must consult experts and prepare the action plan and execute the same in a time-bound manner,” he said, adding that till then, whatever happens, these two agencies will be totally responsible as they have not taken this issue seriously.

