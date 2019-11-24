2 lakh candidates appear for CAT 2019

Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 conducted on Sunday had mixed reactions to the exam.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, the convener of CAT 2019, said that 2,09,926 candidates appeared in two sessions of the test which was conducted at 376 centres across 156 cities in India.

Candidates appeared for the test said Verbal and Reading Comprehension part was slightly more difficult when compared with the previous years. However, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation was much easier when compared to previous years.

"Some questions were straight forward while some questions required good deal of application," said one of the candidates, who attempted the test.

"Overall CAT 2019 was a little easier than CAT 2018, except Verbal Reading Comprehension, which was difficult," says another candidate.

Vinay Raj, academic head, TIME Bengaluru, said, "It was easier for well-prepared candidates and invested time in analysis. A good number of questions demanded the use of on-screen calculator. Students who have identified the easy questions and attempted those would have gained a significant advantage."

CAT 2019 results will be tentatively announced in the second week of January, 2020, says an official release sent from IIM Kozhikode which organised the test.

CAT is an entrance examination for admission to various management institutes.