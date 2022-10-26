2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

2 more Indian beaches added to list of world's cleanest beaches: Bhupender Yadav

This has taken India's tally of Blue Beaches to 12

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 26 2022, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 18:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of the cleanest beaches in the world, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

"Proud moment! Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of Blue Beaches. Minicoy, Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach - both in Lakshadweep - are the proud entrants in the coveted list of Blue Beaches, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world," Yadav tweeted.

This has taken India's tally of Blue Beaches to 12.

"This is part of India's relentless journey towards building a sustainable environment led by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji," he tweeted.  

While the Thundi Beach is one of the most pristine and picturesque beaches in the Lakshadweep archipelago where white sand is lined by turquoise blue water of the lagoon, Kadmat Beach is especially popular with cruise tourists who visit the island for water sports. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Beaches
Bhupender Yadav
Lakshadweep

What's Brewing

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

Why Putin didn't congratulate Sunak on becoming UK PM

Why Putin didn't congratulate Sunak on becoming UK PM

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

 