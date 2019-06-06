2-year-old killed, eyes gouged out over unpaid loan

In a shocking incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, about 400 kilometres from here, allegedly after her parents failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000.

According to the police sources here, the kid had gone missing on May 31 and a report had been lodged with the local police station. Her body was recovered three days back.

The postmortem report revealed that the little girl had been strangled to death and her eyes were also gouged out by the culprits.

During the investigation, it turned out that the father of the girl had taken a loan of Rs 10,000 from a youth, who lived in their neighbourhood in Tappal area in the district.



Aligarh: Body of 2.5-year-old girl was found in Tappal area on May2. SSP Aligarh says,'Case of kidnapping was registered with police on May 31. Post-mortem report has revealed death by strangulation, no signs of rape, a case of personal enmity; 2 men arrested. Probe on' (05/06) pic.twitter.com/DP0HaUzHsI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2019

Suspecting the hand of the youth in the gruesome killing, the police interrogated him thoroughly, sources said, adding that the youth admitted that he had, with the help of an accomplice of his, killed the girl as her parents had failed to repay the loan.

''I had been asking them to repay the loan....they kept assuring that they would soon pay it but did not honour their promise,'' the youth was quoted as having told the cops.

Police said that both the accused persons had been arrested. '

'We plan to slap the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on the duo....the trial of the case will be conducted in a fast track court,'' said a senior police official in Aligarh.

Tension gripped the area as the accused persons hailed from a different community, sources said.