20 Amarnath pilgrims injured as two buses collide

At least 20 people among Amarnath pilgrims were injured in a road accident on Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Hernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Reports said two buses (RJ01TA- 3523 and UP83AT-7777) collided with each other on the highway at around 2:20 pm. In the mishap, 20 pilgrims, including several women suffered injuries. They were immediately evacuated by locals to a nearby hospital, they said.

Among the injured, two pilgrims suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the health facility, health officials said.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that all the injured pilgrims belong to Rajasthan.

So far over 67,000 pilgrims have performed the Yatra during the first five days of the 45-days annual pilgrimage while another batch of 5,124 pilgrims left Jammu on Saturday, he said.

This year's pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above the sea-level in south Kashmir Himalayas will end on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.