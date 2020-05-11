20 Kashmiris, stranded in Bihar, sent to J&K by special buses

At least 20 Kashmiris, including three tourists, who were stranded in Bihar due to lockdown since March, were sent to J&K in two special buses.

This included 17 Kashmiri woolen hawkers, who had come to Bihar during November 2019. This group, which stayed at the Sabjibagh area of the state capital and sold woolen suits and shawls during winter, was supposed to return to Kashmir in March.

“But some issues related to collecting the outstanding dues from certain customers delayed our return journey. In the process, we got stuck in the lockdown,” said one of the hawkers, Mohammad Shafi Bhawani.

Shafi’s wife Gulshana Akhtar too had come to Patna this year and got stranded in the lockdown. Their children, who earlier visited Bihar, returned to J&K after their schools reopened in March. “But we got stranded during the lockdown and had to pay rent for our overstay here,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiri group tried to hire private cabs but the taxi operators asked for Rs 70,000 for each vehicle (for to and fro journey from Bihar to J-K). Eventually, the Patna district administration took notice of their plight after a local newspaper highlighted their woes.

“Two buses, carrying pilgrims stranded in J&K, were coming to Bihar. Our officers coordinated with their counterparts in J&K. It was then decided that these two buses while returning, would carry the stranded Kashmiris to their home state,” said Patna District Magistrate, Kumar Ravi.

Sources said each Kashmiri had to pay Rs 2,500 for their return journey.