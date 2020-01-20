20-year-old death resurfaces to haunt Davinder Singh

In-custody Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh has a new worry clouding his case: The custodial death of one Aijaz Ahmad Bazaz in the year 2000.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Bazaz's father Mohammed Shafi recalled how he'd gone to his aunt's home in Srinagar and was picked up the police two days later.

Shafi said that a week after he learnt about his son's arrest by the Special Operations Group (SOG), a policeman came to their house. The policeman asked them to come to the PCR, where Bazaz's body was lying with torture wounds across his body. His death was ruled as an encounter at Bemina bypass.

The now-defunct State Human Rights Commission had taken cognisance of Bazaz's death, with the then-head Bilal Nazki saying at the time that the commission had recommended action against Singh, who was part of the SOG.

Shafi said that he knocked on the doors of the police and the government, but Singh was protected and no action was taken against him. Shafi said he now hoped that justice would be done since Singh's protection is gone.

Shafi also said that Singh, through an intermediary, had asked him to arrange for Rs 40,000 after arresting Bazaz.

Singh was arrested by the J&K Police along with two "most wanted" militants on Jan. 11.