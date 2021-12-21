200 Omicron cases in India; Maharashtra, Delhi top list

200 Omicron cases in India; Maharashtra, Delhi have the highest

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 21 2021, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 11:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India has reported a total of 200 cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number (54) of Omicron cases.

With 20 and 19 Omicron cases respectively, Telangana and Karnataka are among the second and third highest states with the variant.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Omicron
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Starting a second career

Starting a second career

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

 