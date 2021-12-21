200 Omicron cases in India; Maharashtra, Delhi have the highest

India has reported a total of 200 cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number (54) of Omicron cases.

With 20 and 19 Omicron cases respectively, Telangana and Karnataka are among the second and third highest states with the variant.

