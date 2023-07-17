2008 Bengaluru blasts case: SC modifies bail condition to allow Maudany to reside in hometown Kollam

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Kerala's PDP leader Abdul Nazir Maudany, who faced charges in the 2008 Bangalore blasts case, to stay in his home town Kollam by relaxing the bail conditions.

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh modified the bail condition imposed upon in the top court's order of July 11, 2014, which directed him to stay put in Bengaluru until the trial is over.

By its order, the court now permitted Maudany to travel to his hometown in Kerala and reside over there.

The bench, however, asked him to report to the Station House Officer of the nearest police station in Kollam district, once in 15 days.

The court's order came as senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Maudany said that the trial in the matter was already over and the case was at the stage of hearing of final arguments, which, even according to the prosecution, will take over two years to complete.

The counsel also submitted that the applicant was wheel chair bound and suffered from several ailments.

On July 25, 2008, as many as eight serial bomb blasts occurred on Mysore road, in Bengaluru city, leading to death of one Sudha, besides causing injuries to nine others and huge damage to the public properties. He, along with 31 others faced trial under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, among other offences under the penal code.

According to the prosecution, Maudany, who faced other 24 criminal cases, was a founder of Islamic Sevak Sangh, banned in Kerala.