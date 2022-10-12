2019 Ayodhya judgement does not cover Places of Worship Act, S-G tells SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the 2019 Ayodhya case judgement by a five-judge Constitution bench does not cover the questions related to validity of the Protection of Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice U U Lalit put the query to Mehta, appearing for the Centre, while taking up a batch of PILs against the law which mandated maintaining character of religious places as prevailed on August 15, 1947.

"Is the 1991 Act is covered by the Ayodhya judgement? What is your personal view," the bench, also comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Ajay Rastogi, asked him.

"It is not covered," Mehta replied.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing of petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay contended the top court's observations in 2019 judgement was 'obiter dicta' as there was no argument on the validity of 1991 law.

Dwivedi said the 1991 Act was passed without much of debate or discussions in Parliament and issues involved here related to questions of vital national importance and must be decided by the court.

The bench also put into record questions framed by Dwivedi and senior advocate Aman Sinha, also for one of petitioners, for future deliberations.

The court also asked Mehta as to how much time the Centre would take to file its response to the petitions.

To this, he said, "given the sensitivity of the matter, the government would require two more weeks." Allowing his plea, the bench fixed the matter for consideration on November 14.



Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind and All India Muslim Personal Law Board, which sought to intervene into the matter, relied upon the 2019 judgement that stated, "In preserving the character of places of public worship, Parliament has mandated in no uncertain terms that history and its wrongs shall not be used as instruments to oppress the present and the future".

Among other grounds, the petitioners claimed the 1991 law created "arbitrary and irrational retrospective cut off date" of August 15, 1947, for maintaining character of places of worship-pilgrimage against encroachment done by "fundamentalist-barbaric invaders and law breakers".