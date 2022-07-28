20,557 fresh Covid-19 cases, 102 more deaths in India

With 20,557 fresh cases reported in a day, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 4,39,59,321, while the count of active cases of the infection has jumped to 1,46,322, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,26,212 with 102 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data.

More to follow...