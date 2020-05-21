21 cops test positive for COVID-19 in J&K

At least 21 policemen, posted in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (May 21).

A senior police official said the 21 policemen posted at a reserve camp in higher secondary school Chawalgam, Kulgam for the last three months were tested positive for coronavirus.

He said one policeman among the reserve company was tested positive a few days back after which samples of all cops posted there were taken.

It can be noted that around 80 policemen posted at the Anantnag District Police Lines were tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Officials are perturbed as many of those who tested positive were posted at the mess and clothing stores or manned the gates.