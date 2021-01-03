21 dead in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad ,
  • Jan 03 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 18:25 ist
Rescue operation carried out by NDRF personnel after the complex roof of a crematorium collapsed due to heavy rain, at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

 Twenty-one people were killed and at least 20 injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, police said.

The roof collapsed when several people had taken shelter at the structure while it rained. Most of them were relatives of Jai Ram, who was being cremated at that time.

Rescue workers sifted through the rubble for hours to ensure that more victims were not trapped there.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also sent to the spot in Muradnagar’s Ukhlarsi village.

Apart from the 21 dead, 20 others are admitted at different hospitals, officials said Sunday evening.

They added that the number of the injured could be higher as some others were taken away from the site by their relatives.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives. He also announced Rs 2 lakh as financial relief for the families of each person killed.

