2.13 cr migrants get free foodgrains during May-June under AtmaNirbhar Bharat Scheme

States have distributed free foodgrains to 2.13 crore migrants till June 30 as against their initial estimates to cover 2.8 crore people under the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Scheme, according to the Union food ministry.

States have been asked to give final figures by July 15 and the provisional number of 2.13 crore migrants benefitted under this scheme could rise, it said.

Under AtmaNirbhar Bharat package, the Centre had decided that 8 lakh tonne of foodgrains will be provided to about 8 crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) or state scheme PDS (Public distribution system) cards.

Five kgs of foodgrains per person were to be distributed free of cost for the months of May and June. One kg pulses per month per family were also to be supplied.

In an official statement, the food ministry on Thursday said the Department of Food & Public Distribution (DoFPD) had allocated a total quantity of about 8 lakh tonne of foodgrains (7 lakh tonne rice and 1 lakh tonnes wheat) to all states/UTs under the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Scheme.

This was aimed at mitigating the food-security plight of the migrant/stranded migrant workers/labourers and other needy persons who were not covered under the NFSA or under any other State PDS scheme, or not able to access their NFSA foodgrains, during the unprecedented Covid-19 situation.

"Since no data on actual/estimated number of migrants/stranded migrants across the country were available with the DoFPD, a liberal figure of 8 crore migrant persons (10% of total 80 crore NFSA population) was estimated," the statement said.

"The initial estimate of 8 crore persons was liberal and in response to the situation as projected in the media," it added.

State Governments were given complete freedom in distribution and they were free to distribute this additional ration to anyone who did not possess any ration card, the ministry said.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that all those who needed to be fed were fed and it is a matter of relief that this number turned out to be much less at 2.13 crore than the initially estimated number of 8 crore," the statement said.

The ministry said "8 crore migrants should not be construed as the real target but an intended target to serve if it had existed."

Moreover, it was always a dynamic number with the cross-movement, reverse migration to home States/UT and migration in transit.

The ministry said large coverage of persons under NFSA/State ration cards has drastically altered the dynamics of the migrant population and, hence the coverage under the AtmaNirbhar Bharat scheme was much less than estimated.

During the lockdown period, the ministry said, in addition to regular NFSA food-grains amounting to 127.64 lakh tonne, an additional 157.33 lakh tonne of foodgrains were lifted by states, NGOs etc under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana and other schemes.

Many States/UTs have informed that a majority of targeted migrants have already moved back to their home States/UTs where they may have access to NFSA/State Scheme foodgrains, the statement said.

Therefore, the ministry said the liberally allocated quantity of 8 lakh tonne of foodgrains under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme might not be utilised/distributed completely.

"as per figures indicated initially by States/UTs during the course of identification, an approximate number of about 2.8 crore persons was projected to be covered against which as per provisional figures received up to June 30, 2.13 crore persons had reportedly been covered.

"This is about 76 per cent of the original estimate of 2.8 crore," the statement said.

In fact, states have lifted about 6.4 lakh tonne of food grains which is 80 per cent of the initial allocation of 8 lakh tonne.

The ministry said States have been asked to submit their final figures of distribution by July 15, 2020,

The final figure of coverage under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme could be substantially higher than the provisional figure of 2.13 crore reported as on June 30.