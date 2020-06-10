Delhi hospitals to reserve beds for COVID-19 patients

22 Delhi hospitals told to reserve more beds for COVID-19 patients

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2020, 07:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 07:38 ist

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed 22 private hospitals to reserve more beds for coronavirus patients, revising its earlier allocation limit.

In an official order, it directed 22 private hospitals to allocate 2,015 extra beds for coronavirus patients.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

On May 24, the Delhi government had directed private hospitals and nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more to reserve 20 per cent of their total beds for coronavirus patients.

With the new order, the total number of coronavirus beds in private hospitals will increase to 3,456 from the current 1,441.

The hospitals have also been told to admit COVID-19 patients as per the revised allocation of beds and update the data at ''Delhi Corona'' app with immediate effect, the order added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 