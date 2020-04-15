22 more test positive for coronavirus in J&K, toll 300

There seems no let up in the number of positive cases for coronavirus with 22 persons testing positive for novel cornavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday taking the tally to 300.

While 18 of these cases were detected in the Kashmir division, four were reported from Jammu. The total number of positive cases in Kashmir has reached 246 while Jammu has 54 cases.

“22 new cases reported from J&K today. Jammu-4 Kashmir-18. All contacts of positive cases. Total number of positive cases now 300 Jammu-54 and Kashmir-246 Daily bulletin follows-will indicate further details,” J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir's 300 cases put it at number 11 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India.

An official in the health department said the surge in testing has been initiated by pooling infrastructure and manpower from various departments and institutions. He said the purpose of the scale up was to reduce further spread of infection, a strategy that the J&K government has embarked on to flatten the curve of COVID19.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Valley have completely sealed off the red zones to contain the spread of coronavirus even as the lockdown in J&K entered the 28th day on Wednesday.

Police and paramilitary forces have sealed off main roads in most places in the valley and erected barriers at several other places to check the movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown. At several places permanent barricades have been erected on roads and lanes in Srinagar, drawing flak from the public.