22-year-old arrested for stalking, threatening people on Instagram

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Apr 01 2022
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 13:27 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating fake accounts on Instagram, stalking dozens of people and threatening them, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Mithun Tiwari, a resident of Anand Parbat here, they said.

On March 17, a woman complained to the police that a man, who had created multiple accounts on the social media platform, had been stalking her, and threatening to kidnap her and make her photographs viral after she turned down his proposal, a senior police officer said.

Acting on the complaint, the police analysed the stalker's Instagram accounts and found them linked them to Tiwari. He was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

Tiwari is well-versed in handling social media accounts. He had been stalking at least a dozen other accounts on the platform, the officer said. 

