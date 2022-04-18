23 arrested in Jahangirpuri violence, Delhi top cop Asthana says

Briefing on the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi on Hanuman Jayanti, Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that 23 accused have been arrested so far from both communities. Eight police personnel and one civilian received injuries during the incident, he said.

Asthana said that many involved in the clashes are repeat offenders. "People will be arrested irrespective of caste, connections," he said.

"Some people are trying to disturb peace through the medium of social media. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation," Asthana told the press..

To a question by a reporter on whether the violence was over planting a religious flag, Asthana said that the investigation will reveal the same. "Disagreement started over a small issue," he said. He also added that no attempt to install flags of any community were made during the incident.

Analysis of CCTV footage and digital media is being done. FSL teams have visited scene of crime, he said, adding that 14 teams have been constituted to probe the incident.

