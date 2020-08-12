23 firms keen on operating private passenger trains

Indian Railways' plan to allow private operators to run passenger trains received good response as total 23 big corporate houses shown interest to take part in the project.

With the railways holding a second pre-bid meeting on Wednesday, a total of 7 companies' representatives have participated. Earlier in the first pre-bid meeting held in last month, 16 firms had participated. Total 23 firms have shown interest to operate trains in 12 clusters spread across the Indian Railways network, said an official from the national transporter.

The companies that attended the meeting are- Medha, Sterlite Power, Bharat Forge, GMR Infrastructure Ltd, I-Board India Pvt Ltd, CAF India Pvt Ltd, ITCTC Limited, BHEL, ALSTOM Transport India Ltd, Hind Rectifiers Limited, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, JKB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Bombardier Transportation India, Titagarh Wagons Limited, Gateway Rail, Jasan Infra Pvt Ltd, RK Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd, PSGG Technologies Pvt Ltd, BEML, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited, IQS Asia Infrastructure Investments PTE Ltd and Seimens Limited.

The railways invited 12 Request for Qualification (RFQ) from private players to run passenger trains on 109 important routes through the introduction of 151 modern rakes. These new trains will be over and above the existing ones operated on the network.

This is the first initiative of private investment for running Passenger Trains over Indian Railway Network and investment expected would be around Rs 30,000 crore.



As per the plan, the railways' rollout out private trains by March 2023.

The private entities for undertaking the projected will be selected through a two-stage competitive bidding process comprising of Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP).