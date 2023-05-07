2,380 fresh Covid cases in India, active cases drop to 27,212

India on Sunday logged 2,380 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 27,212 from 30,041 the day before, according to Union health ministry data.
With the fresh cases, the Covid-19 tally increased to 4.49 crore (4,49,69,630). The death toll climbed to 5,31,659 with 15 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Also Read: Covid is no longer global health emergency: WHO
At 27,212, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,10,738, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
