2,380 new Covid-19 cases, 40 more deaths in India

2,380 new Covid-19 cases, 40 more deaths in India

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country's active caseload stood at 13,433

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 21 2022, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 09:31 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India on Thursday reported 2,380 new Covid-19 cases, a 65 per cent jump from yesterday. The nation reported 2,067 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday. 

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country's active caseload stood at 13,433.

Meanwhile, 40 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. These included 32 backlog deaths added by Kerala.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers

DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

 