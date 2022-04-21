2,380 new Covid-19 cases, 40 more deaths in India

India on Thursday reported 2,380 new Covid-19 cases, a 65 per cent jump from yesterday. The nation reported 2,067 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country's active caseload stood at 13,433.

Meanwhile, 40 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. These included 32 backlog deaths added by Kerala.

More to follow...

