24-year-old from Gujarat marries herself, posts pictures on Instagram

In India's first sologamy, Kshama Bindu shared pictures from her wedding and other ceremonies on Instagram on June 9

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 10 2022, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 12:23 ist
From haldi, to mehendi to the 7 pheras, the wedding was nothing short of elaborate. Credit: Instagram/kshamachy

Gujarat-based Kshama Bindu, 24, who recently made headlines as India’s first sologamist, married herself on June 8. From haldi, to mehendi to the 7 pheras, the wedding was nothing short of elaborate. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremonies, which took place at her home. She revealed that the wedding was a very private affair with very few of her friends present.

The groom-less wedding, previously scheduled for June 11, was preponed to June 8 to avoid controversy. When Bindu announced that her marriage to herself will take place on June 11 in a temple, BJP leader Sunita Shukla expressed disapproval and said, "I'm against the choice of venue. She'll not be allowed to marry herself in any temple. If anything goes against religion, then no law will prevail."

Kshama played the religious wedding mantras on a Bluetooth speaker in her home after the priest, who was to solemnise the ceremony, backed out.

Through her Instagram story, Kshama urged the media to respect her privacy and not be stationed outside her home. She even put a ‘no media’ board on her front gate but it didn't help, she said.

Here is how Twitterati reacted:

“I don't see her bothering anyone else in any possible way”, expressed a user.

In a tweet expressing support for Kshama, another user expressed, “No need to mock #KshamaBindu, I see a rebel in her”

There was, however, no lack of trolling as Twitterati were quick to make comments on the absurdity of the situation.

“I really don’t understand what she wants to prove here?”, tweeted another user.

Gujarat
India News
Instagram

