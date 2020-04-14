246 cases registered, over 3,000 people detained for defying coronavirus lockdown in Delhi

Over 200 cases were registered and 3,316 people detained in the national capital on Tuesday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said.

According to the data shared by the police, 246 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 3,316 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 303 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

A total of 555 movement passes have been issued, police said.

A total of 132 cases have been registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks.

Since March 24, as many as 80,557 people have been detained for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.