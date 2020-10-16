25 crore migrant labourers to enroll for jobs through new government portals: Report

At least 25 crore labourers from the unorganised sector will be enrolled in the next few years through the Union government's proposed portal which would facilitate labourers to get jobs, the Hindustan Times reported.

The portal will be linked to various ongoing programmes, such as the Ayushman Bharat and Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The workers will be able to register through their phones directly, said Apurva Chandra, the Union labour secretary.

"The workers themselves can register through Aadhaar. Various authorities can also help in this purpose," he added.

After facing severe backlash over lack of data on job loss and death of migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown, the government has come up with a plan to start an official survey on the migration patterns of labourers in the country. The survey will cover both seasonal and long term migration.

Chandra added that the survey, which will be collected through various modes, will help the government to understand migration patterns and track movements of those who need governmental help.

This action will increase fixed-term employment as a number of industries are keen to employ people during peak season, Chandra said according to the report.

Bhartruhari Mahtab, the head of the labour panel, appreciated the government's approval of the panel’s suggestion to register workers from the unorganised sector. Of the 25 crore labourers, the primary target is the construction sector which constitutes the maximum number of migrant workers.

According to reports, more than 1.6 crore migrant workers returned to their home states during the Covid-19 lockdown. Approximately 40 crore people work in the organised sector according to government estimates.