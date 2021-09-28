25 Mandoli jail inmates suffer self-inflicted injuries

25 inmates of Mandoli jail suffer minor self-inflicted injuries: Officials

The incident took place on Monday evening

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 28 2021, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 13:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Around 25 inmates lodged in prison number 11 of the Mandoli Jail sustained minor injuries, which they inflicted on themselves, after two of them were not allowed to go out of their ward, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening, they added.

All the inmates sustained minor injuries, which were self-inflicted, the jail officials said, adding that one of them was sent to the hospital, but he is back in the jail after treatment.

"Two inmates wanted to go out of the ward without any reason. On not being permitted, they caused injuries to themselves and also instigated some others to self-inflict injuries," Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

All of them sustained minor injuries, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

New Delhi
Prison
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

 