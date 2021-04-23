25 new manufacturing sites approved for Remdesivir production

The Centre has approved 25 new manufacturing sites for Remdesivir's production have been approved since April 12th.

“Production capacity is now ramped up to 90 lakhs vials per month, earlier it was 40 lakhs vials/month. Very soon, 3 lakh vial/day will be produced . Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply Remdesivir," Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for State for Chemical Fetilizer tweeted.

The government is taking all steps to increase the production of drugs, he said.

The government has already banned the export of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, to meet the domestic demand.

Seven Indian companies are producing Injection Remdesivir under a voluntary licensing agreement with M/s. Gilead Sciences, USA.

Remdesivir is only an investigational drug and other alternatives for the treatment of #COVID in emergency cases are also available in the market. Doctors are requested to prescribe alternatives to ease pressure on demand for #Remdevivir, Union Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda tweeted earlier.