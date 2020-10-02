25 vocalists to voice tribute to Mother India

Twenty-five vocalists from different parts of the country have rendered their voice to the song Meri Maati, a tribute to Mother India. Meri Maati will be unveiled on YouTube on October 3 at 8.30 pm.

Roshan D’Souza Angelore, a composer, wrote the music to Meri Maati keeping in mind the rich legacy our freedom fighters have left behind and is produced by Dilraj Rodrigues along with Jossie and Lona Mendonca. When writing a song, a strong structure can help the song really shine and reach listeners effectively. Understanding the basic elements of a patriotic song structure, famous lyricist hailing from Delhi Sanjeev Sarathie gave meaning to the song.

Roshan said “There is no dearth of patriotic songs celebrating our freedom. My favourite patriotic song is Vande Mataram. Listening to it not only speaks volumes about freedom but also gives a sense of independence. The words of the song have successfully managed to tug at one's heartstrings. Its lyrics paved the way for creating the song Meri Maati.”

“We are indebted to our freedom and sovereignty to the Indian Army. These real heroes sacrifice so much, even their lives, to keep our country’s flag flying high. As a producer, my job is to make the composers vision a reality” said Dilraj Rodrigues.

Lead singers Mohammad Iqbal, Jason Lobo, Munita Veigas Rao, Dr Vyshnavi N Kini, Chinmayi V Bhat, Vidhya Suvarna, Nithin Koottungal followed by choral singers Shilpa Cutinha, Joshal Dsouza, Janisha Dsouza, Zeena Pereira, Elton Nazareth, Wiltan Arul Fernandes, Llewellyn Lobo, Rynel Sequeira, Dr. Suraj Noronha accompanied by adolescent choral group Perpetua Franciska Pereira, Simone DSouza, Alma Lathisa Pinto, Simona Adline Monteiro, Abigail Melanie Crasta, Senora Cutinha, Synola Albuquerque, Gabrielle Clementine Viegas, Melony Minol Dsilva, Portia Goretti Furtado. Two prominent guitarists from South India have tendered their skills to give elegance in the arrangement, Santhosh Chandran on lead guitar and Josy John on the Bass guitar.

Production and mixing mastering duties were handled by Nithin Koottungal from Ernakulam. Direction, screenplay and editing were handled by Ivan Pereira, Propix Studios, Mangaluru.