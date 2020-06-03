256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states; Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh top defaulters: Indian Railways

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2020, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 16:53 ist

 As the operation of Shramik Special trains move towards culmination, Railways' data showed of the 4,040 trains run till Sunday, 256 trains were cancelled by state governments since May 1, with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh being the top defaulters.

Maharashtra cancelled 105 trains, Gujarat 47, Karnataka 38 and Uttar Pradesh 30 trains, the data showed.

As on Wednesday, the Railways has run 4,197 Shramik trains since May 1.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

While 81 trains are in transit, 4,116 have reached their destinations.

Only 10 more Shramik trains are in the pipeline.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Uttar Pradesh
Gujarat
Maharashtra
Karnataka
Indian Railways
Shramik special train

What's Brewing

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Mumbai on tenterhooks as cyclone Nisarga approaches

Mumbai on tenterhooks as cyclone Nisarga approaches

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

 