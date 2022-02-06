2.65 lakh vacant posts in Indian Railways: Minister

A total of 2,65,547 posts lay vacant in the Railways including 2,177 gazetted posts, the government has informed Parliament.

Since 2016, the Railways recruited 1,89,790 persons for various posts, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided the data in reply to Rajya Sabha member from Kerala (CPM) V Sivadasan.

Eastern Railway Zone has highest vacancies with 195 gazetted posts and 28,204 non-gazetted posts, followed by Western Railway Zone with 172 gazetted posts and 26,227 non-gazetted posts.

South Western Railway Zone has vacancy of 65 gazetted post and 6,525 non gazetted posts.

The railways recently suspended the recruitment process for 35,281 vacant posts in various categories including junior clerk, train assistant, guard, time keeper to station master across its verticals in its zones after protests by job seekers against the process of selection.

The railways said that since 2018 alone, it had appointed more than 1.32 lakh candidates.

Mentioning recent protests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Sivadasan said that "it is a matter of great concern that that every railway zones are having thousands of vacancies. At the same time, the number of recruitments happening each year is also a matter of concern. Only, a few thousands of recruitments are happening each year."

Watch latest videos by DH here:

"In the current context, when big protests are happening in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh against the recruitment procedures and strategies of the Railways, the huge number of vacancies are not at all justifiable. Taking this into account, the railways should fill the vacancies at the earliest," he demanded.