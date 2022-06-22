273 trains cancelled due to protests against Agnipath scheme

The protests against Agnipath Scheme hit the movement of 273 trains mostly in North India on Tuesday.

Railways cancelled 103 mail/express trains and 167 passenger trains. Another 3 trains were partially cancelled, said the national transporter.

Though the protests subsided, the railways cancelled these trains as a precautionary measure. Maybe in a day or two, normal train services will resume, said an official in the railways.

The worst-affected zone was the East Central Railway, which is headquartered at Hajipur and comprises Sonpur, Samastipur, Danapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, and Dhanbad divisions. In this zone, maximum trains remain cancelled, including those that pass through it, the railways said.

