276 Indians tested coronavirus positive abroad

Altogether 276 Indian nationals currently in foreign countries have been tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, but none of them is likely to be brought back home—at least till they recover.

The government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that 255 Indian citizens currently in Iran were tested positive for coronavirus.

Twelve Indian nationals in the UAE and five in Italy too had been found to be infected, along with one each in Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Kuwait and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply. Though the government has been facilitating the return of Indian nationals from Covid-19 hotspots in China, Japan, Italy and Iran, it will not bring back home those who have already been infected.

“The Indian embassies in the respective countries are in touch with such Indian citizens (the ones who have been tested positive for the Covid-19) regarding appropriate medical attention in cooperation with local authorities,” Muraleedharan informed the Lok Sabha.

The government has so far facilitated the return of over 590 Indian nationals from Iran. With the Iranian government’s resources stretched to respond to the outbreak, New Delhi sent medical teams to collect swab samples of the Indians. The samples were tested in India.

Over 15,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 and over 900 died in the Persian Gulf nation so far.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made it clear in his statement to the Lok Sabha on March 13 that the Government would not facilitate the return of the Indian nationals, who had already been infected by the virus in Iran or anywhere else around the world. “Our Embassy, with the cooperation of the Iranian authorities is making arrangements for medical care and monitoring of those who have tested positive,” Jaishankar had told the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi already barred entry of any passengers – foreign nationals or citizens of India – coming from the 27 European Union countries as well as the United Kingdom and Turkey between March 18 and March 31. The decision was taken after several EU nations reported a rapid spread of Covid-19 infection among people. India also closed its door for its citizens as well as foreign nationals coming from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia.