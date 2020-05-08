2786 Karnataka residents among 67833 Indians keen to return home from abroad

Over 2700 citizens from Karnataka have so far registered with India’s diplomatic and consular missions abroad expressing willingness to come back home from the foreign countries, where they have been stranded ever since transport and travel curbs have been enforced around the world to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s embassies and high commissions in foreign capitals, as well as its consulates in other major foreign cities, received requests from altogether 67833 of the citizens of the country for the government to facilitate their repatriation.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Most of the repatriation requests – 22470 or 34% – came from students. The students were followed by the migrant workers, who submitted 15815 or 30% of the requests for facilitation in repatriation. The rest included 4147 tourists and 9250 others, who had travelled to foreign countries on short-term visas, but got stranded with the validity of the visas either ended or about to end.

While 5531 sought repatriation for medical emergencies, 3041 pregnant women and elderly people too registered with the missions expressing keenness to fly back home. Besides, 1112 Indians stranded abroad want to return due to deaths of family members.

Sources said in New Delhi that 25246 people from Kerala, 6617 from Tamil Nadu, 4341 from Maharashtra, 3715 from Uttar Pradesh, 3320 from Rajasthan, 2796 from Telangana, 2786 from Karnataka, 2445 from Andhra Pradesh 2330 from Gujarat (2,330) and 2232 from Delhi were among the 67833, who had sought repatriation.

The Government on Thursday launched the “Vande Bharat Mission” to facilitate the repatriation of Indians stranded in foreign countries. The first phase of the mission till May 15 will see nearly 15000 Indians being repatriated from 12 countries on 64 flights operated by the Air India and the Air India Express. The returnees have to pay for the airfares at flat rates fixed by the Air India for return to India from each country. They also have to pay for accommodation at the quarantine facilities where they must stay for 14 days after arrival in India.