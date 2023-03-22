2.8-magnitude quake hits Himachal, no damage reported

2.8-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh, no damage reported

In the past 24 hours, more than 10 earthquakes were witnessed in India and the nearby region

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 22 2023, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 08:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A mild intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 -- with its epicentre in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur -- hit the state at 12:51 am on Wednesday, but no damage was reported, officials said. 

Earlier, tremors were felt in almost all parts of the state around 10:17 on Tuesday night following a 6.6 magnitude earthquake whose epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush area at a depth of 156 km. 

Also Read — Strong tremors jolt Delhi-NCR, other parts of north India

People in Shimla, Mandi and several other places ran out of their houses in panic but no loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said.

Tremors were felt in all the 12 districts of the state but no loss of life or damage to property has been reported, Special Secretary Disaster Management Sudesh Mokta had told The PTI. 

In the past 24 hours, more than 10 earthquakes were witnessed in India and the nearby region. Their magnitude was between three and four, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh
Earthquake
India News
Shimla

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word

Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word

6 cities that are reimagining urban life

6 cities that are reimagining urban life

Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru

Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru

10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease

10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease

Ugadi rush: Flower markets bloom amid festive fervour

Ugadi rush: Flower markets bloom amid festive fervour

Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space

Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space

 