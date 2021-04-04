28 shops gutted after fire breaks out in market in J&K's Baramulla

Over two dozen shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a market in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, officials said.

The fire started in a shop at Baba Reshi market in Tangmarg area of the north Kashmir district, the officials said on Sunday.

It spread rapidly, engulfing the nearby shops in the market. Twenty-eight shops were gutted in the fire, they said.

Fire tenders and police personnel helped douse the flames, the officials said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, they said.