28 women officers deployed on 15 warships: Navy chief

Indian Navy has posted 28 women officers in 15 warships including its lone aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and destroyer INS Kolkata, which were earlier a no-go area for women officers in the maritime force.

“Women officers have been appointed on-board almost all major warships. The first woman Provost (Indian Navy’s policing branch, which also till recently was reserved for men) officer joined the specialization in March this year and induction of women officers into the Information Technology branch will commence from June next year,” new Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said here on Friday ahead of the Navy Day.

Navy sources said that the warships having women officers on-board include INS Vikramaditya, INS Kolkata and fleet tanker INS Shakti among others.

Till a few years ago, the Indian Navy – as well as the Indian Army and Indian Air Force - didn’t consider women in combat roles, as a result of which women officers were never posted on front line combat platforms like destroyers and aircraft carriers.

Following multiple nudges from the Supreme Court, the perception had gradually changed with all the three services now accommodating women officers in combat and combat-support branches. The Defence Ministry is set to open up the doors of the National Defence Academy to women next year.

“Modalities for downstream training of women as cadet entry at NDA are being worked out. The Navy is fully prepared in all respects to induct and absorb women across a wide spectrum of roles and responsibilities,” said Admiral Kumar.

Asked about the proposed maritime theatre command, he said the details of the theatre command, which would integrate the maritime assets of the three services as well as that of the Indian Coast Guard would be finalised by the middle of 2022. Once operational, the theatre command is likely to be headquartered at Karwar in north Karnataka.

Creating a handful of theatre commands integrating the 17 operational commands of the army, air force and navy is the principal task of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, who also heads the Department of Military Affairs. Before becoming the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Kumar worked at the DMA.

On the Chinese threat, the Navy Chief said the PLA Navy constructed 138 warships in the last ten years. “The Chinese navy has been present in the Indian Ocean Region since 2008 and they have seven to eight warships here. There is constant surveillance by our aircraft and ships and their activities are kept under close watch,” he added.

