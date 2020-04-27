2,825 SEZs, 60% food processing units operational: MHA

With the easing of Covid-19 lockdown norms to step up economic activities, the government on Monday said 80% of the wheat crop has been harvested while over 3,000 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units (EOUs) have started functioning.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said around 2,000 markets have started functioning while farmers and agri-traders have started trading crops in the lockdown.

She said 80% of the wheat has been harvested while around 80,000 farmers and 70,000 traders have utilising the Kisan Rath App for trading. The works under the rural job guarantee scheme have also been initiated, which is helping the rural economy.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, around two crore workers have already got a job.

"Sixty percent of the food processing units have started operations while 2,825 SEZs and 350 EOUs have started functioning. With the resumption of construction activities, locals and migrant workers are also getting work," Srivastava said.

The government had allowed opening up certain sectors with limited exemptions from April 20 so that the stalled activities could re-start and give an impetus to the economy.