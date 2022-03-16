2,876 daily Covid-19 cases, 98 more deaths in India

2,876 daily Covid-19 cases, 98 more deaths in India

India will begin vaccinating its 12-14 years age group with Corbevax's shot from Wednesday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 16 2022, 08:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 08:40 ist
Healthcare worker gives a dose of vaccine against the coronavirus disease to a worker at salt pan in Surendranagar district. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India on Wednesday logged 2,876 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 32,811, Union Health Ministry data showed.

The death toll climbed to 5,16,072 with 98 more fatalities over the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,80,60,93,107 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nation-wide immunisation drive.

In a big step, India will begin vaccinating its 12-14 years age group with Corbevax's shot from Wednesday.

More to follow..

