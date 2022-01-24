29 children conferred Bal Puraskar award

A 13-year-old boy from Bihar who made a mobile app to warn people of the dangers of Covid, a 15-year-old girl from Maharashtra who made a wearable device that reduces tremors in people with Parkinson’s, and a 13-year-old from Rajasthan who has mastered 100 styles of calligraphy are among the 29 children in six categories who were awarded this year’s Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by PM Modi today.

From Karnataka, the awardees include 17-year old Bharatanatyam dancer Remona Evette Pereira and 14-year old pianist Syed Fateen Ahmed. Both were conferred the award in the field of culture.

Some of the awardees include 13 year old Pal Sakshi who was awarded under the category of social service. He developed an app to warn people about the effects Covid-19, and raised Rs 10,000 for the PM Cares Fund. Maharashtra-based Jui Abhijit Keshkar built a glove that helps people soothe tremors and helps neurologists understand the tremor profile. 13-year-old Gauri Maheshwari from Rajasthan was awarded for mastering 100 styles of calligraphy.

PM Narendra Modi gave the awards in a digital ceremony. In all, 61 awardees of the year 2022 and 2021 were felicitated and the PM gave them digital certificates using a block chain technology developed by IIT Kanpur.

“The digital certificates are stored on digital wallets installed on the mobile devices of the recipients. The digital certificates issued using the blockchain driven technology are unforgeable, globally verifiable, selectively disclosable and sensitive to user content. Block Chain Technology is being used for the first time for giving certificates to the awardees,” a government release said.

In addition, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh was given to the awardees.

In all, 15 boys and 14 girls from 21 states and UTs were conferred the awards in the categories of innovation (7), social service (4), scholastic (1), sports (8), art and culture (6) and bravery (3).

The PM interacted with some of the awardees. To Karnataka dancer Pereira, he spoke about her passion for dance and inquired about the difficulties she faced in pursuing it. He also told her that her art is a way of expressing the strength of the great country.

