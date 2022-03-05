2,900 Indians return as focus shifts to Ukraine's Sumy

Around 2,900 Indians were flown to India in 15 flights from neighbouring countries of war-hit Ukraine on Saturday, as the focus of evacuation shifted to Sumy where "ongoing shelling, violence and lack of transportation" have tied the hands of authorities while around 700 stranded students initially threatened to walk down to a Russian town where a humanitarian corridor was announced.

Altogether, around 13,300 people have been brought to India after Russia went on a war with Ukraine on February 23 while another 13 flights will bring back Indians who have reached Budapest in Hungary (seven flights), Rzeszow in Poland, Bucharest in Romania and Kosice in Slovakia (two each flights). One of the seven flights from Budapest is that of Air Force’s C-17.

Over 20,000 Indians have come out of Ukraine since the issuance of advisory in January 2022.

New Delhi is urging both Russia and Ukraine to announce a local ceasefire to ensure that students stranded in Sumy State University are safely evacuated. Russia on Saturday announced a "regime of silence and opened humanitarian corridors'' for civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha in coordination with Ukraine.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a press conference that almost all from Kharkiv and Pisochyn are being evacuated and the main focus now was Sumy, a city in north-eastern Ukraine and close to the Russian border.

He said they were now looking at how many are still in Ukraine and in Pisochyn, they have moved 298 students and expected to be completed in the next few hours.

"We are exploring multiple options for evacuating students. The main challenge remains the ongoing shelling, ongoing violence and lack of transportation. Even more than lack of transportation, it is the secure and safe way to get the students out. We are in touch...But the best option is a ceasefire that allows the students out safely," Bagchi said.

His comments came after a video shared by exasperated students in Sumy that they are moving to Mariupol and if something untoward happened, the responsibility was that of the government. There are around 700 Indian students in Sumy at present.

Bagchi said, "we feel your pain" and that the students were contacted by the embassy and officials following which they decided to stay put in the safety of the university till security and safety concerns of their evacuation are sorted out. "The problem is shelling happening not very far from where they are...We don't have many options. Primary requirement is a safe route. We need to have a safe route where students are not at risk," he said.

The government is exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate Indian citizens in Sumy, safely and securely. They have discussed evacuation and identification of exit routes with all interlocutors including the Red Cross," the Indian embassy in Ukraine said in a tweet. "Control room will continue to be active until all our citizens are evacuated. Be Safe, Be Strong," it said.

